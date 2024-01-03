18-year-old charged with assault for Allendale Twp. stabbing

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man accused of stabbing a 17-year-old in Allendale Township earlier this week has been charged.

The attack occurred near Richfield Lane and Pierce Street during the early-morning hours of Monday, Jan. 1, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

Deputies explain an argument broke out at a party, resulting in multiple non-life-threatening injuries to the victim. A suspect was later arrested.

OCSO has identified that suspect as 18-year-old Noah Randolph. He was charged Tuesday with one count of felonious assault.

We’re told Randolph is out after posting a $10,000 bond.

The victim is expected to be okay and has since left the hospital.

