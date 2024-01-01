17-year-old hospitalized with stab wounds following Allendale Twp. altercation

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old is hurt after being stabbed in Allendale Township one hour into the New Year.

The incident happened near Richfield Lane and Pierce Street at around 1 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told the victim sustained multiple injuries during an argument at a party.

Deputies say an 18-year-old Allendale man was arrested. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities note the stabbing did not involve anyone from Grand Valley State University.

The incident is currently under investigation.

