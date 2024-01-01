17-year-old hospitalized with stab wounds following Allendale Twp. altercation

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old is hurt after being stabbed in Allendale Township one hour into the New Year.
The incident happened near Richfield Lane and Pierce Street at around 1 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).
We’re told the victim sustained multiple injuries during an argument at a party.
Deputies say an 18-year-old Allendale man was arrested. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities note the stabbing did not involve anyone from Grand Valley State University.
The incident is currently under investigation.