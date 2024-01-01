Watch Now
17-year-old hospitalized with stab wounds following Allendale Twp. altercation

Ottawa County sheriff
file photo
Ottawa County sheriff
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 10:41:22-05

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old is hurt after being stabbed in Allendale Township one hour into the New Year.

The incident happened near Richfield Lane and Pierce Street at around 1 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told the victim sustained multiple injuries during an argument at a party.

Deputies say an 18-year-old Allendale man was arrested. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities note the stabbing did not involve anyone from Grand Valley State University.

The incident is currently under investigation.

