17-year-old hospitalized with critical injuries after Polkton Township rollover crash

Posted at 8:41 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 20:41:35-04

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Conklin teen is in critical condition following a crash in Polkton Township.

The crash happened north of Roosevelt Street on 68th Avenue Thursday evening, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the 17-year-old drove north on 68th Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle and rolled over multiple times upon leaving the road.

Deputies say the teen was ejected during the crash, adding she was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital to be treated for critical injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

