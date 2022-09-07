16-year-old critically injured after crash in Park Township

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa Country Sheriff’s Office responded to a one car injury crash in Park Township on Tuesday. The crash occurred on Riley Street near 160th Avenue at around 9:38 p.m.

According to the Ottawa Country Sheriff’s Office, a Chevrolet Cruze, which was being driven by a 16-year-old male from Holland, was traveling west bound on Riley Street. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and struck several trees.

The 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. The crash is currently under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

