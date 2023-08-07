150 free backpacks donated to Jenison Public Schools

JENISON, Mich. — Jenison Public Schools recently received 150 free backpacks to give to students in need. The backpacks were donated to the school district by Modine Manufacturing.

The backpacks were stuffed with school supplies, including pencils, pens, folders, and water bottles. They were specifically filled according to the needs of each grade.

Jenison Public Schools is a client of Modine Manufacturing, which is based in Wisconsin.

“We just recently put some air condition and ventilation units into the Jenison schools,” said Kimberly Radeunz, marketing manager for Modine Manufacturing. “So, we asked them it they would want to participate in a donation with us.”

Michigan is one of five states that that Modine Manufacturing has donated backpacks to. In total, the company plans to donate 750 backpacks.

“I have children of my own… it’s one less burden they have to get their kids into the schools,” said Radeunz.

Next week, local charity Love Your Neighbor will help distribute the backpacks to families who have already signed up.

“One of the things that we believe is that community is meant to help each other,” said Love Your Neighbor’s Jodi Cole Meyer. “And I think these guys are doing exactly that and seeing a need, seeing the value of kids and doing what they can to make sure that they have a good stretch their year.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube