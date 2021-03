PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation by Ottawa County Sheriffs Office revealed that a child, 11, was struck by a Buick driven by a 16-year-old today.

The child did not see the Buick when crossing Riley St. and was struck by the car. Fortunately, the child and driver ended up being okay. The child was transported to Holland Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriffs Office.