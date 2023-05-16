1 seriously injured in Jamestown Township crash

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is seriously hurt following a two-vehicle crash in Jamestown Township Tuesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the crash happened at the intersection of 40th Avenue and Byron Road at 8:45 a.m.

We’re told one vehicle was traveling north when it disregarded the stop sign at the intersection, causing it to collide with an eastbound vehicle.

The impact caused the first vehicle to hit a power pole, deputies say. That driver had to be removed from the vehicle. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The other driver and their passenger were unhurt.

The crash resulted in the intersection’s closure for about an hour, according to OCSO.

