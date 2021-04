HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 36-year-old man in in the hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Holland Township.

It happened just before noon on US 131 near Felch Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the man was driving a Dodge Neon and failed to stop at a clean distance, rear-ending a 53-year-old woman driving a Volvo.

The man’s injuries weren’t considered serious and the 53-year-old West Olive woman was not injured.