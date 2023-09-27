1 hurt, 2 cars damaged in Allendale Township explosion

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was hurt in an Allendale Township explosion Wednesday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the incident happened near the intersection at 68th Street and Sunset Drive.

We’re told an acetylene torch was placed in a car’s truck overnight and started leaking.

Deputies believe the explosion happened when the truck was opened or when the electric release was deployed.

The explosion resulted in minor injuries and damage to the garage as well as two vehicles, according to OCSO.

