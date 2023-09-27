1 dead in Polkton Township rollover crash on I-96

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person has died following an I-96 crash in Polkton Township Wednesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says a Chevy Malibu rear-ended a westbound Chevy Silverado before 10 a.m., causing the latter to leave the road and flip over.

We’re told the Silverado driver was pinned inside the vehicle and needed to be removed by fire crews from Polkton and Allendale.

The Silverado driver was pronounced dead, according to deputies. The driver and passenger in the Malibu were unharmed.

Authorities say the westbound lanes were shut down for a considerable length of time.

The crash is currently being investigated.

