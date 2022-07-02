Teen flown to hospital after crash with semi in Ottawa Co.

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a teenager was flown to the hospital Saturday after crashing into a semi truck.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 144th Avenue in Grand Haven Township, just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

They say a 19-year-old girl from Grand Haven pulled out into the path of a semi tanker and hit the trailer of the truck.

Emergency crews had to remove the teenager from the car before she was flown to the hospital with critical injuries.

The semi driver had minor injuries.

Lake Michigan Drive at 144th Avenue shut down in both directions after the crash. Crews ask that drivers avoid the area until they can reopen the road.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube