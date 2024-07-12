'Not everyone needs college': Pentwater teen graduates high school early, starts small business

PENTWATER, Mich. — On the Lake Michigan Shoreline, in the beach town of Pentwater, you'll find a family-run storefront right downtown.

Addison Bringedahl, however, is no beach bum.

“It has taught me how to work extremely hard," Bringedahl said.

She runs Kamp Spot while her dad's running another family business and her mom is working another job. She's 17.

“This is a general store, camp store. And then we rent golf carts and repair golf carts,” Bringedahl said.

Addison graduated high school a year early.

“It was amazing. It felt really good. To just be done,” Addison said.

By the way, she also started her own business.

“I started making freshly squeezed fair-style lemonade,” she said

She's got the permits and everything. Addison's first weekend, over the fourth of July, a success.

“I definitely made back more than what I spent on it,” Addison said.

Addison says it's all thanks to online school. She credits Great Lakes Learning Academy, where she took business classes.

“I got really interested in business after my parents had their businesses,” Addison said.

Bethany Bringedahl is one proud mon.

“She tells me all the time that good things come to those who work hard. And she’s not afraid to be a hard worker. So we're really proud of her,” Bethany said.

As for the future, Addison plans to keep on going with her small business. She wants to take the lemonade stand down south to Florida and operate as a food truck

“Not everyone needs college,” Addison said.

