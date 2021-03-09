No injuries reported in Benton Harbor apartment fire

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — No one was injured in an apartment fire in Benton Harbor Monday Night, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety (BHDPS).

On Monday, March 8, around 11:45 p.m., first responders arrived to an apartment fire at 274 River Terrace in Benton Harbor.

After extinguishing the fire, officers found that several apartments were damaged because of the fire.

No one was injured in the fire, and cost of damages are unknown at this time.

The BHDPS Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety and the Red Cross assisted on putting the fire out and assisting tenants who saw their dwellings damaged, respectively.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the BHDPS Tipline at (269)927- 0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867)

Information can also be provided anonymously via the TIP411 app in the app store. That can be found by typing Benton Harbor DPS in the app store.