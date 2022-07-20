New flag system introduced at Grand Haven State Park

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven State Park is notifying the public of a new flag system denoting swim conditions along Lake Michigan.

Park officials released the revised flag system on social media Wednesday shortly after closing the swim area due to dangerous conditions.

The new warning flags are as follows:

Green flag: Low Hazard (water is calm; caution is recommended).

Low Hazard (water is calm; caution is recommended). Yellow flag: Medium Hazard (moderate conditions).

Medium Hazard (moderate conditions). Red flag: High Hazard (strong currents, high waves).

High Hazard (strong currents, high waves). Two red flags: Swim area is closed.

We’re told other state parks will incorporate a similar system pending delivery of necessary supplies.

Park officials clarify the rest of the park will still be open when water access is closed.

