National Blueberry Festival kicks off for the 58th year in South Haven

DeGrandChamp's Blueberry Farms
Posted at 11:16 PM, Aug 12, 2021
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Preparations were underway for South Haven's annual National Blueberry Festival that began Thursday.

This year marks its 58th year.

The festival kicked off with 'Farm Day' to give attendees an inside look at how blueberries are grown, picked and then packaged up.

It was also an opportunity to support local by purchasing goods and foods from the farms or picking your own berries.

DeGrandchamp Farms in South Haven is participating in the festival. They have been in the community since 1958.

"South Haven is the blueberry capital of the world for a very good reason. There is approximately 20,000 acres of blueberries grown in southwest Michigan here. South Haven is kind of in the heart of it, and so I think it’s been about 50 years or more as to when they decided to celebrate it as a festival," said DeGrandchamp's Blueberry Farms Co-Owner Mike DeGrandchamp.

Other festival activities include a 5-K race, craft fair, live music, pie eating contest, pancake breakfast and basketball tournaments.

The festival runs until Sunday. Click here for a schedule of events.

