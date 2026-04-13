NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A Muskegon family is pleading for help bringing 38-year-old Lee Longmire Jr. home after he went missing in February.

"Lee has been missing for about six weeks," said sister Shamontia Salazar. "It’s hard to wake up every day and not be able to call him or see him."

WATCH: 'You can always come home': Muskegon sister seeks answers six weeks after brother goes missing

'You can always come home': Muskegon sister seeks answers six weeks after brother goes missing

Longmire was last seen on Feb. 28, according to the Norton Shores Police Department.

FOX 17 previously reported the vehicle Longmire was last known to use was located on Sunday, March 1, on fire on Norton Avenue near Jefferson Street at the border of Norton Shores and Muskegon Heights.

Salazar describes her brother as outgoing, helpful, sweet and kindhearted.

"I’m having faith and believing that he's somewhere out there," Salazar said. "We just want to find where he's at. You know, we care about what happened to him, but we care the most about finding him and him just coming back to us."

In a statement, Norton Shores Police Chief Marc VanderStelt said the investigation is still very active.

“We have followed up on dozens of leads, interviewed several people, and searched numerous locations. We are still asking for the public’s help with this investigation,” VanderStelt said.

In a plea to the public, Salazar said, "If it was your family, what would you do for your family? How far would you be willing to go to make sure your family comes back home?"

In a message to her brother, Salazar said, "I love you, and no matter what, you can always come home. Call somebody if you're out there, let us know you're okay. You know there's nothing you can't get through, and we'll be here to support you, and we love you."

Longmire was last known to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a white t-shirt, and white Nike shoes. Police said he is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Anyone with information on where Longmire might be is encouraged to contact the Norton Shores Police Department at (231) 733-2691.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

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