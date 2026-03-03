Police searching for man after vehicle found on fire this weekend

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Police are asking for your help to find a man not seen since Saturday. There is concern for his safety after a vehicle he used was found on fire a day later.

Lee Longmire Jr. was last seen on February 28, according to the Norton Shores Police Department. A vehicle he was last known to use was located on Sunday, March 1, on fire on Norton Avenue near Jefferson Street at the border of Norton Shores and Muskegon Heights.

Longmire was last known to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt, and white Nike shoes. He stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 240 pounds, per police.

Anyone with information on where Longmire might be is encouraged to contact the Norton Shores Police Department at (231) 733-2691. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

