Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Police searching for man after vehicle found on fire this weekend

LEE LONGMIRE JR FOR WEB.png
Norton Shores Police Department
A picture of Lee Longmire Jr. who was last seen on February 28, 2026.
LEE LONGMIRE JR FOR WEB.png
Posted

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Police are asking for your help to find a man not seen since Saturday. There is concern for his safety after a vehicle he used was found on fire a day later.

Lee Longmire Jr. was last seen on February 28, according to the Norton Shores Police Department. A vehicle he was last known to use was located on Sunday, March 1, on fire on Norton Avenue near Jefferson Street at the border of Norton Shores and Muskegon Heights.

Longmire was last known to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt, and white Nike shoes. He stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 240 pounds, per police.

Anyone with information on where Longmire might be is encouraged to contact the Norton Shores Police Department at (231) 733-2691. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER