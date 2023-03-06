Workers to protest labor practices at Muskegon retirement home

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Dozens of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) nursing home workers plan to protest what they call unfair labor practices at a Muskegon retirement home next week.

SEIU says workers at Sanctuary at McAuley plan to demand a better contract amid a “staffing crisis” at the community. They say Trinity Health has not offered a new contract, making the staffing issue worse.

“With staff leaving healthcare in droves, we have been trying to address this retention problem, but management has walked away from negotiations. Their offer was less than what 38% of the staff already make,” says Nursing Assistant Dawn Rose. “How can we give quality care to our residents … if we are not given competitive pay and raises, safe working conditions, and respect for our rights as workers? It’s time for Trinity to come back to the table and offer a strong contract that respects the work we do.”

We're told a picket notice was issued Thursday but SEIU says Trinity declined to negotiate.

“It’s sad that we must once again assemble to give what the hard-working people in Muskegon deserve: a chance at a fair contract,” says Rep. Will Snyder (87th House district). “We must hold Trinity to the highest of standards as the largest employee in my district and in Muskegon County.”

The protest is scheduled to take place outside Sanctuary at McAuley Monday, March 13 from 1–4 p.m.

