Woman with Alzheimer's missing out of Norton Shores

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The Norton Shores Police Department is asking for your help to find a woman who is missing.

Gwynne Schoff was last seen around midnight near Sternburg Road and Lake Harbor Road. The 80-year-old is an Alzheimer's patient and may be confused.

Schoff is described as 5-foot, 6-inches tall, weighing rounghly 150 pounds, with green eyes and grey hair. She was last known to be wearing a pink t-shirt and blue jeans.

The Norton Shores Police Department and other agencies are searching the area Wednesday morning with K9 and drone teams. Anyone with information on where Schoff is should contact the Norton Shores Police Department at (231) 722-3524.

