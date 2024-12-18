Muskegon County woman pleads guilty to biting officer, stealing cruiser

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The woman accused of biting a Michigan State Trooper and stealing a police cruiser pleaded guilty to 3 of 4 counts against her.

According to the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office, Cortney L Morey pleaded guilty to Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing an Officer Causing Injury— a felony carrying a 4-year prison stay and/or $5K fine; Unlawfully driving away of a motor vehicle— a felony carrying a 5-year prison stay and loss of license; and Fleeing a police officer— a felony carrying a 5-year prison stay and/or $1K fine.

A fourth count was dismissed.

Morey is scheduled to be sentenced the morning of February 6, 2025.

