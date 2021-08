MUSKEGON, Mich — Police say a 39-year-old woman called 9-11 after being shot overnight in Muskegon Township.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. along Orchard Avenue on Thursday.

Police say the woman was hospitalized in serious condition after calling for help.

The incident is still under investigation, but a 27-year-old man was taken into custody and being lodged in the Muskegon County jail.