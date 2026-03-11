MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon County nonprofit is now distributing supplies in memory of a woman who was struck and killed by a car while trying to save a stray dog in Muskegon Heights.

WATCH: Woman killed trying to save stray dog honored through Muskegon County nonprofit

Woman killed saving stray dog honored through Muskegon County nonprofit

Shanna VanderLaan, 33, was hit by a car on the evening of Oct. 26, 2025, on Seaway Drive near Hoyt Street, according to Muskegon Heights Police.

She died from her injuries on Dec. 29, 2025.

Misty Adams

Her family says VanderLaan was on her way home when the incident occurred.

"There is just a huge, huge hole in all of our hearts. I don't think we've really come to terms accepting it, yet," VanderLaan's mom, Sherri, said.

Muskegon Muskegon family remembers woman struck by car trying to rescue loose dog Olivia Yatooma

Now, VanderLaan's friend and the executive director of Operation Solo, Kendra Boos, is working to keep her memory alive through the nonprofit's ongoing mission.

Operation Solo provides financial assistance to dog owners while improving the quality of life for outdoor dogs across Muskegon County.

Kendra Boos

"We give out dog food, dog treats, collars, leashes, bowls, anything that you could ever need for a dog, we give out," Boos said.

The nonprofit's name traces back to Boos' time working at a dog shelter.

"I worked at a dog shelter, and there was a dog that came in named Solo," Boos said.

Every item distributed by Operation Solo will now be packaged with a sticker reading: "Donated in memory of Shanna VanderLaan."

FOX 17

FOX 17

"She did a lot of really good things, and I want people to see this bag of dog food and see her name and help people remember her," Boos said.

Boos says VanderLaan's belief in helping people mirrors the heart of Operation Solo.

"She really believed that even if you needed help, you needed a bag of dog food, it didn't make you a bad owner. And that's ultimately kind of like what our organization is, we want to help people, and we want to keep dogs out of the shelter," Boos said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube