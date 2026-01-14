'We said goodbye': Muskegon family remembers woman struck by car trying to rescue loose dog

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon woman who was struck by a car while attempting to rescue a loose dog has died from her injuries. 33-year-old Shanna Vanderlaan died December 29 after the October 26 crash in Muskegon Heights.

"When she walked in a room, you could just feel the positive energy she gave off," said Sheri Vanderlaan, Shanna's mother.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain confirms officers responded to Seaway Drive near Hoyt Street for a traffic crash on the evening of October 26. A witness told police she was trying to catch a dog running loose in the area.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department investigated the crash, according to Chief Sain, and forwarded the report to the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office, which determined that no criminal charges would be filed.

While recalling that day, Sheri said Shanna was on her way home when she was hit.

"And then we got the phone call that Shanna had been hit by a car," Sheri explained.

The dog she was trying to rescue — was not hit.

Shanna spent her final weeks fighting for her life, with family by her side.

"We said goodbye every single day that we saw her, because when we brought her to hospice, you know, that's end of life care," Sheri said.

Sheri described her daughter as a bundle of energy, and an animal lover.

"I can't tell you how many dogs she's rescued over the years," Sheri said. "There is just a huge, huge hole in all of our hearts. I don't think we've really come to terms accepting it, yet."

When asked about her daughter's legacy, Sheri said it was "compassion for all people."

And this is Sheri's final message to her daughter: "I am so very proud of who you were. It makes us proud to have had her for our daughter for the 33 years."

Shanna's funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

The family's GoFundMe is linked here to help cover cremation costs and make a donation to the Poppen Hospice Residence in Shanna's name.

