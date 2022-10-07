Woman killed, man arrested after shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A woman is dead and a man is in custody after a domestic dispute ended in a homicide Thursday afternoon.

911 calls came in for a shooting on Ray Street near E. Laketon Ave just before 3 p.m. Muskegon Police tell us a 30 year-old Muskegon woman had died of a gunshot wound by the time they arrived.

In a release sent out overnight Friday, Muskegon Police say there is no danger to the public.

At this time this appears to be an isolated incident related to a family dispute. A 60 year old Egelston Township man has been arrested on charges related to the incident. Muskgeon Police Department

If you have information that could help this investigation, please call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.