Woman killed in crash on US-31 north of Muskegon

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver died after losing control of her vehicle as it got on US-31 north of Muskegon Monday morning.

Muskegon Township Police say the crash happened just before 7 a.m. on northbound US-31 at the interchange with Skyline Drive. A 35-year-old woman getting on the freeway lost control on the curve of the on-ramp.

Her vehicle went off the pavement and rolled. The woman was ejected from her seat.

The car went airborne before hitting two vehicles headed north on US-31.

The woman was declared dead at the hospital. One of the other drivers was injured.

Investigators say speed was likely a factor in the crash.

