Woman hit, killed by car while crossing US-31 in Norton Shores

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A woman is dead after getting hit by a car in Norton Shores Thursday night.

The Norton Shores Police Department (NSPD) says reports came in at around 9:30 p.m. about a woman walking toward US-31 near the intersection at Harvey Street and Sternberg Road.

We’re told the crash happened in the southbound lane on US-31.

The woman was found dead when officers arrived, according to NSPD.

Police are working to determine why she was walking in the middle of the freeway.

The crash remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to connect with police at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

