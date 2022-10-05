Watch Now
Woman dead after semi-truck crash in Fruitport

Posted at 10:59 PM, Oct 04, 2022
FRUITPORT, Mich.  — One woman is dead after a crash in Fruitport, involving a vehicle and a semi-truck.

Police say that the crash happened around 4:48 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle and semi collided in the area of Heights Ravenna and Brooks Rd, police say.

The victim, a 68-year-old resident of Fruitport, died at the scene.

Family members have been notified, police say, but the victim's name will not be released.

It is not known what caused the crash, or if there were any other injuries in the incident.

The crash is still under investigation by Fruitport Township Police Department.

