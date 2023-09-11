Woman critical after crash with Michigan State Police patrol vehicle.

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday night after the motorcycle she was riding on collided with a Michigan State Police cruiser at a crash site.

Investigators say they were helping Muskegon Township Police with a rollover crash on Skyline and Getty when a motorcycle drove through the scene.

At 10:50 PM last evening, a trooper from the Grand Rapids Post was assisting Muskegon Twp PD with a rollover crash by blocking eastbound traffic on Skyline (Business US-31) and Getty with full emergency lights activated and flares. A motorcycle, operated by a 36-year-old male 1/3 pic.twitter.com/k5kTXnTstL — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) September 11, 2023

She and the 38-year-old driver were both thrown from the bike. He was treated and released.

Michigan State Police say the crash is under investigation, though note alcohol may be a factor