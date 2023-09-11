Watch Now
Woman critical after crash with Michigan State Police patrol vehicle.

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash on U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids on Sunday morning.
Posted at 6:41 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 06:41:06-04

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday night after the motorcycle she was riding on collided with a Michigan State Police cruiser at a crash site.

Investigators say they were helping Muskegon Township Police with a rollover crash on Skyline and Getty when a motorcycle drove through the scene.

She and the 38-year-old driver were both thrown from the bike. He was treated and released.

Michigan State Police say the crash is under investigation, though note alcohol may be a factor

