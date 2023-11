WHITEHALL, Mich. — Police in Whitehall recommend waiting until Thursday to go trick-or-treating in the wake of Tuesday’s heavy snowfall.

The Whitehall Police Department (WPD) says many have asked if trick-or-treating might be rescheduled for Wednesday. Authorities say the weather may not be suitable just yet.

WPD adds neighbors may not have power restored yet, further complicating the Halloween tradition.

“We are trying to be thoughtful and asking you to be the same,” the department writes.

