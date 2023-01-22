Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Whitehall police looking for assault suspect

Whitehall PD. City of Whitehall Logo 01222023.PNG
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Whitehall Police Department
The Whitehall Police Department was searching for an assault suspect on the loose Sunday afternoon.
Whitehall PD. City of Whitehall Logo 01222023.PNG
Posted at 2:53 PM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 14:56:59-05

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Police were seeking a suspect in an assault who was on the loose Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the Whitehall Police Department issued the following statement:

"Police are on an active scene on Johannah St. The suspect in an assault may have escaped the house and may be in the area.

"The suspect is a white male 6 feet 2 inches tall and weight 210 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes and has several tattoos. Last seen wearing black sweat shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots.

"If you see a person fitting that description call 911 immediately and do not approach him. He should be considered armed and dangerous."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered