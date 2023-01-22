Whitehall police looking for assault suspect

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Police were seeking a suspect in an assault who was on the loose Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the Whitehall Police Department issued the following statement:

"Police are on an active scene on Johannah St. The suspect in an assault may have escaped the house and may be in the area.

"The suspect is a white male 6 feet 2 inches tall and weight 210 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes and has several tattoos. Last seen wearing black sweat shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots.

"If you see a person fitting that description call 911 immediately and do not approach him. He should be considered armed and dangerous."

