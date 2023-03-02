Watch Now
White Lake firefighter helps deliver baby in Whitehall home

Posted at 11:42 AM, Mar 02, 2023
WHITEHALL, Mich. — A White Lake firefighter helped deliver a baby while on duty earlier this week!

We reached out to the firefighter, Lt. Nick DuBois, who says the delivery took place at a Whitehall home Monday morning.

He says the expecting mother was in the kitchen area, adding he helped deliver her baby girl just minutes after he showed up.

We’re told DuBois was the only first responder on scene when the “nerve-wracking” delivery was made. More responders arrived afterward.

DuBois tells us it was his first delivery while in the field after working for the White Lake Fire Authority (WLFA) for 11 years.

"Prehospital deliveries can be very challenging, and Lt. DuBois handled it like a seasoned professional," the WLFA writes. "Well done, Lt. DuBois!"

The WLFA adds the mother and baby are both well.

