MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A new game show called “The Floor” premiered Tuesday night on FOX 17— pitting against each other 81 contestants.

They are challenged to compete for floor space, and the winner gets $250,000.

The first name host Rob Lowe called to participate was Sid Simone, who is from Muskegon Heights.

West Michigan woman competes on FOX’s ‘The Floor’

“When the lights came on and my floor lights up, people were tapping me, like, ‘it’s you, it’s you,’ and I’m like, ‘oh no,’” Simone recalled to FOX 17.

She said she had hoped to get picked later because the winner is the last person left on the show at the end of the season; however, being first, Simone had to pick another contestant to take on in their specific challenge category.

“On the show, I challenge tools because I purchase small properties and land and then I’m able to flip them,” she explained. “Right now, I’m actually in the midst of renovating a 101-year-old home.”

Unfortunately, Simone ended up being the first person eliminated from the game.

“Watching back the show, I’m thinking, ‘how could I forget,’ but, you know what, when you get up there, there are moments where you totally forget the most simplistic thing— and you got a chance to witness that moment,” she said.

Even though she got eliminated on day one, Simone says she enjoyed the experience for several reasons, and hosted a watch party Tuesday night to celebrate the premiere.

“The opportunity to travel to different places and meet personalities, and also, who doesn’t want to represent their brand or represent the state that they’re from and to challenge yourself,” Simone said. “I had my friends come over and watch it and had a great time. And to watch myself is, like, I knew what was going to happen, and you try so hard not to give it away. I think that’s the hardest part is not to tell people because you know who’s going to win.”

The Floor airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. on FOX 17.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube