'We're just regular people': Chief speaks after man faces charges for shooting at Muskegon Township officers

MUSKEGON TWP., Mich. — Janari Spencer was arraigned Monday on two counts of 'Assault with Intent to Murder' following his arrest Friday.

Spencer is accused of shooting at two Muskegon Township Police officers on Wednesday, October 15, around 1:15 a.m.

According to Muskegon Township Police Chief Patrick Vandommelen, the initial call came in to dispatch as a disturbance behind the Wesco near Apple Avenue, but things quickly escalated.

"Both officers arrived on scene nearly at the same time from different directions…" Chief Vandommelen explained. "As the suspect was running away from that first shooting, seconds later, that's when he saw that second officer coming from a different direction, and he fired at that cruiser, striking it."

Neither officer was hit, but for one of them, this was their second time being shot at in two years.

"Our police department has 16 officers, and I believe it's seven officers in the last two years that have been shot at. Two of those officers, more than once. Three cars have been struck," Chief Vandommelen said. "It's no wonder why it's hard to find police officers these days."

Chief Vandommelen says incidents like this hit too close to home, and wants neighbors to remember this: "We're just regular people. We go home every day, and that's the goal is to go home every day. And cases like this, it's a hard pill to swallow sometimes."

On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Spencer at the Rodeway Inn in Grand Haven. He's now being held on a $300,000 bond.

Chief Vandommelen adds that two others were arrested at the Rodeway Inn, and investigators are still looking for others in connection with this case.

