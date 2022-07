MUSKEGON, Mich. — A water rescue is happening on Pere Marquette Beach, with Muskegon firefighters currently on scene.

Allegedly, an unconscious swimmer has been reported at the beach.

This information comes from the Muskegon Firefighters Professional Union. Responders are also being assisted by the Muskegon Sheriff's Department.

This story is developing. FOX 17 has a crew en route and will update this post when information is readily available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube