Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Wanted Muskegon County man found dead in wooded area

Ryan Lummen.png
Michigan State Police
Ryan Lummen.png
Posted at 5:27 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 17:27:11-04

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect wanted for alleged assault in Muskegon County was found dead earlier this month.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the body of 40-year-old Twin Lake resident Ryan Neil Lummen was discovered in the woods in Blue Lake Township on April 9.

Lummen was wanted on an outstanding warrant and was considered armed and dangerous.

READ MORE: MSP need help finding 'armed and dangerous' Muskegon County man

The cause of Lummen’s death is not yet known. MSP says it is awaiting an autopsy report, which may take a few weeks.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News