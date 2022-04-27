Wanted Muskegon County man found dead in wooded area

BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect wanted for alleged assault in Muskegon County was found dead earlier this month.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the body of 40-year-old Twin Lake resident Ryan Neil Lummen was discovered in the woods in Blue Lake Township on April 9.

Lummen was wanted on an outstanding warrant and was considered armed and dangerous.

The cause of Lummen’s death is not yet known. MSP says it is awaiting an autopsy report, which may take a few weeks.

UPDATE: LUMMEN was located deceased on April 9th in a wooded area in Blue Lake Twp., Muskegon County. The cause of death has yet to be determined pending autopsy report which will could take several weeks. — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) April 27, 2022

