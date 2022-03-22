MSP need help finding 'armed and dangerous' Muskegon County man

TWIN LAKE, Mich. — Michigan State Police detectives need help finding a Muskegon County man wanted for assault with intent to murder.

MSP detectives are asking for help finding 40-year-old Ryan Neil Lummen from Twin Lake.

Michigan State Police say Lummen is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen in the Holton and Twin Lake areas.

Detectives with the MSP Grand Rapids post say Lummen is wanted for an outstanding warrant for assault with intent to murder.

MSP says Lummen is about 5’11” tall, weighs about 215 lbs. and has brown eyes.

If you have any information about where Lummen might be, call the MSP Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411, Silent Observer at 231-722-7462 or online, or 911.

