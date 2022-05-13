WANTED: artist to design Muskegon Lake coloring book

MUSKEGON — The West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission and the Muskegon Lake Watershed Partnership need an artist who will design a local coloring book.

The Muskegon Lake Coloring Book aims to celebrate the community’s cleanup and restoration efforts to delist the lake as an Area of Concern.

The commission also hopes it will reengage the community with the lake and make the younger generations aware of the benefits of the lake’s environmental restorations.

WMSRDC partnered with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to fund this project under the Michigan Areas of Concern Program for Public Advisory Council Support.

If interested, you must submit hard copy proposals by June 6 at 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Fallon Chabala at fchabala@wmsrdc.org.

