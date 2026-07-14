MUSKEGON, Mich. — The historic USS Silversides Submarine has left Muskegon, bound for Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, where it will undergo its first full dry dock preservation in more than 50 years.

FOX 17

The 85-year-old submarine departed its home dock in a historic sendoff for Muskegon neighbors.

WATCH: USS Silversides submarine departs Muskegon for first dry dock preservation in over 50 years

USS Silversides submarine departs Muskegon for first dry dock preservation in over 50 years

The roughly 20-hour trip across Lake Michigan will bring the vessel to Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay.

Nicole Hayden, social media coordinator and graphic designer at the USS Silversides Submarine Museum, was among those watching the departure.

"Really nothing compares to watching her move for the first time, in my lifetime," Hayden said.

Hayden's husband, Steven, is on board the submarine for the journey.

Nicole Hayden

"I happen to be pregnant, so it's a big moment for him to be on board, and you know, just emotional watching him go. But I know he'll be back," Hayden said.

Hayden adds the sendoff also carries weight far beyond her own family.

"I know what she means to our community. I know what she means to our service members, past, present, and future, and I know how much this project means to our museum crew," Hayden said.

Scott Hardin, vessel curator at the museum, has spent the last two and a half years working toward this preservation goal.

"I take care of the submarine," Hardin said. "I make it presentable for guests, and I also do all the mechanical work on board."

The USS Silversides Submarine has called Muskegon home since 1987. More than 300 feet long and weighing 1,500 tons, the submarine is one of the most decorated vessels from World War II.

"There was over 250 of these submarines built for World War II, and out of all of those 250, she was the third most successful during the war, which means she sank the third most ships," Hardin said.

Hardin noted that the two submarines that outranked Silversides no longer exist.

The $3.5 million preservation project will include hull cleaning to remove invasive zebra and quagga mussels, detailed structural inspection, steel repair, and the application of advanced protective coatings designed to protect the vessel for the next 25 to 30 years.

"The entire submarine is going to be sandblasted and then painted from literally top down," Hardin added.

When asked whether the submarine was ready for the sail to Wisconsin, Hardin was confident.

"Yeah, she's ready. She'll make it," Hardin said.

The project has received $750,000 through the Save America's Treasures Grant Program, administered by the National Park Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior.

An additional $2.6 million has been raised through private and corporate donors.

The museum notes that continued community generosity will be vital to bringing the submarine home.

The USS Silversides Submarine is expected to return to Muskegon in October.

For more information or to support the project, click here.

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