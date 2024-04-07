US-31 closed after serious crash in Muskegon Co.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Northbound US-31 is closed near Russell Road in Muskegon County after a serious crash, according to Michigan State Police.

Investigators say a passenger van carrying six people hit a pickup truck while trying to change lanes.

The van then went off the road and rolled several times.

The woman driving was thrown out of the van when this happened.

She was taken to the hospital in serious condition, while a teenage passenger had to be air-lifted from the scene.

The other passengers suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, and the driver of the pickup was not hurt.

State police ask drivers to go a different way while they continue their investigation and clear the scene.

