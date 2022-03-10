Unruly student prompts lockdown at Orchard View High School

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Muskegon Township school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning in response to an unruly student.

Orchard View Schools (OVS) says the incident occurred at the high school when what began as a “minor crisis” amplified to a point where the student began to damage school property.

We’re told the school’s resource officer and a backup officer were on hand while the incident took place.

The lockdown lasted for a brief period until the student’s parent showed up, according to OVS.

Those with questions regarding the incident are asked to reach out to Superintendent Jim Nielsen at 231-760-1300 or jim.nielsen@orchardview.org.

