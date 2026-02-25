Teen killed, man injured in Muskegon Heights shooting

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A 15-year-old boy is dead and a 21-year-old man injured following a shooting Tuesday night in Muskegon Heights.

Muskegon Heights police were called to the area of 6th or 7th Street near Hume Avenue around 8:30 p.m. after several 911 calls reporting gunfire. While responding to the scene, officers were told a 15-year-old boy had been shot.

The teen was found in a nearby alley with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Trinity Health Muskegon, where he died.

Around 9:20 p.m., a 21-year-old man walked into the Trinity Health emergency room with a gunshot wound to the hand. Police say he was also shot in the area of 7th Street near Hume Avenue.

No suspect information has been released.

"The Muskegon area has been plagued by a rash of shootings in the last few days," a news release from Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain reads. "This is a community-wide problem, and we cannot stop the gun violence without the community's help."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked Muskegon Heights Police at (231) 733-8900. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Silent Observer.

