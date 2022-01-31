Two dead after overnight crash in Muskegon County

MOORLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are dead after an overnight crash in Muskegon County.

Michigan State Police say troopers from the Grand Rapids post were called to a deadly crash around 9 a.m. Monday on Adams Road in Moorland Township.

Troopers say they determined the crash happened sometime overnight but wasn’t discovered until daylight.

Troopers say a 55-year-old Ravenna man lost control on the icy roadway, went off the road and into the ditch, hitting several trees. A 55-year-old woman from Grant was a passenger in the car.

Both were declared dead at the scene.

MSP says neither was wearing their seat belts.