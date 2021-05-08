Twin Lake man dies after high speed crash in Muskegon Township

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a 40-year-old Twin Lake man is dead after fleeing from police and later crashing Friday morning.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on east bound Skyline Dr. near US-31 in Muskgon Township.

Initially, the incident started out as a traffic stop before the driver took off from police. MSP says they lost sight of the vehicle and found out it had crashed a short time later.

Police say the driver was speeding down Skyline Drive the wrong way, lost control and struck a tree. The man's identity was not released.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital. No word on their conditions.