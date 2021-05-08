Watch
Twin Lake man dies after high speed crash in Muskegon Township

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Michigan State Police are investigating Friday evening's life-threatening crash.
Posted at 8:23 AM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 08:46:05-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a 40-year-old Twin Lake man is dead after fleeing from police and later crashing Friday morning.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on east bound Skyline Dr. near US-31 in Muskgon Township.

Initially, the incident started out as a traffic stop before the driver took off from police. MSP says they lost sight of the vehicle and found out it had crashed a short time later.

Police say the driver was speeding down Skyline Drive the wrong way, lost control and struck a tree. The man's identity was not released.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital. No word on their conditions.

