Tugboat to break up ice on Muskegon Lake this week

FOX 17 / File Photo
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jan 23, 2024
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The public is advised to keep off Muskegon Lake ahead of a planned ice-breaking operation.

The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says the tugboat Spartan will pass through the lake to break up ice that formed on the surface. This is scheduled to happen Thursday starting at 8 a.m.

Lake conditions will be unsafe once this occurs, police say.

We’re told the boat will cross the lake to the Mart Docks.

Officials recommend vigilance around the ice in the days following the Spartan’s passage.

