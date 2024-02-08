Trinity Health, Muskegon PD distributing free gun locks for a limited time

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Trinity Health Muskegon announced it is distributing free gun locks as part of an initiative alongside the Muskegon Police Department.

Healthcare officials say gun locks will be offered until March 31 or while supplies last. The program is meant to encourage community members to practice safe gun storage and keep loved ones safe.

"Our partnership with Trinity Health Muskegon reflects our shared commitment to the safety and well-being of our community," says Chief Tim Kozal. "By providing free gun locks and promoting safe storage practices, we aim to empower residents to take proactive steps in preventing firearm-related incidents."

Visit Store it Safe Muskegon and fill out the request form to receive a free gun lock.

Trinity Health encourages families to educate children on safe gun storage and the safety measures that may be in place at homes they visit.

