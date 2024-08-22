Tricks and Treats, Rides and Slides! Halloween returning to Michigan's Adventure

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Starting September 14, families can expect the fun to get a little bit spooky at Michigan's Adventure!

Tricks and Treats runs Saturdays and Sundays until October 13, and all the best-dressed goblins and ghouls of all ages are invited!

The whole park will be decked out in Halloween decor, with activities and entertainment galore— Family-friendly costumes are welcome!

SHOWS

New in 2024-Uncle Vern’s One Room GhoulHouse-Visit Bonesboro Acres and bone up on your scare tactics at Uncle Vern’s One Room GhoulHouse, where boys and ghouls of all ages can participate in ghost stories, games and guffaws.

Plus returning fan favorites like our Spooktacular Costume Parade and our Skelebration Dance Party, plus much more! ACTIVITES FOR LITTLE ONES



Trunk or Treat Trail-Younger guests can get a supply of their favorite treats distributed by unique characters from classic vehicles with a special Halloween twist.

Patch's Pumpkin Patch-After taking a ride on Patch’s Pumpkin Express, guests will visit this dedicated pumpkin decorating station to get creative as they create a full gallery of gourd art masterpieces.

Admission to Tricks and Treats is included in the purchase of the 2025 Gold Season Pass, now available on their website.