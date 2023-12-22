Tina Tots holds first Christmas program, toy giveaway

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Tina Tots Learning Center in Muskegon Heights held its first-ever Christmas Program and Luncheon Friday.

The Christian-based program, which provides care and educational services to toddlers and preschool-aged children, also gave away toys to several families.

“Tina Tots did our first Christmas program, and it was so exciting. We gave away toys, we sung songs, recognizing the birth of Jesus, and just talking about Christ and just how it’s so important to introduce children to Jesus,” Tina Grissom, owner of Tina Tots, said. “So, we wanted to let them know that it was not about them. It was not about the gifts, but most importantly about who we come to worship and who we come to serve.”

Grissom hopes to teach her students the importance of giving, especially during the holiday season.

“It is so important to me to let the kids know that it’s not about the gifts that we receive, but more about the gifts that we give,” she explained. “So, we were able to give gifts to many other children versus receiving anything for ourselves.”

