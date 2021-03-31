Tickets now on sale for Lake Express Ferry season

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Tickets for the Lake Express Ferry are now on sale for the 2021 season, which will begin May 7, according to a news release Wednesday.

They can be purchased here or by calling 866-914-1010.

A year after delaying the start of its season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lake Express will operate for a full season this year.

The spring season runs from May 7 through June 16 and features four crossings per day between Milwaukee and Muskegon.

The summer season will run June 17 to Sept. 16, with up to six crossings and the addition of evening sailings every day.

Lake Express’s four-engine ships cross Lake Michigan in about two-and-a-half hours.

Ferries can carry cars, motorcycles, bikes and pets.