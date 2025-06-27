Thousands of people to lose power this weekend during electric grid upgrades

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Needed upgrades to high-voltage hardware require a planned power outage in Muskegon County this weekend.

Work on electrical infrastructure near Twin Lake will see roughly 2,500 customers go dark on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, according to Consumers Energy. The utility company says crews will be performing upgrades on equipment along Holton Road.

In order to safely complete the work, Consumers Energy will turn off electricity starting around 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 28. The outage is expected to last as long as 8 hours.

People who will be impacted have been mailed postcards alerting them to the outage.

The timing of the work is aimed at reducing the disruption of having no power, when most people are sleeping, per Consumers Energy. The upgrades are needed to reduce the frequency and length of power outages, said the utility company.

The upgrades were originally scheduled fpr June 21, but it had to be rescheduled to June 28.

Anyone with questions about the planned outage can contact Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

