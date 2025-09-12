'They didn't give us time to say goodbye': Former employee of Cole's bakery emotional at facility's closure

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Cole's Quality Foods announced Wednesday it will close its doors after more than 80 years in business, leaving 175 employees without jobs in what workers describe as an abrupt shutdown with no advance warning.

The closure of the Lakeshore Drive facility was effective immediately Wednesday, the same day the company notified both the city and employees of the decision, according to documents filed with the state.

Daniel Berghuis, a former employee who worked at the company for four and a half years, said he arrived for his 9 a.m. shift Wednesday only to be let go two hours later.

"I was here four and a half years, and I just dedicated all my time here," Berghuis said.

"You wake up every day. You think you could go to work, and then you get here, and then nothing, you know, no warning, no nothing."

The sudden nature of the closure left workers shocked and emotional about the lack of notice.

"A little bit of notice would have been nice. You know, I would respect them and give them two weeks notice if I was going to quit, and they can't even respect us to, you know..." Berghuis said, becoming emotional.

Some office staff will continue working until the complete shutdown on November 9.

The closure comes nine months after Canadian business Furlani Foods purchased the company in December 2024. The city says it will be connecting with Furlani Foods leadership to discuss next steps for the facility.

For many longtime employees, the closure means starting over in their careers.

"I'm still young yet, but still old enough I don't want to be starting over," Berghuis said.

"I'm just going to miss everybody I worked with. They didn't give us time to say goodbye to people."

The city is directing displaced workers to reach out to the Business Services Unit of West Michigan Works for job placement assistance and unemployment resources.

